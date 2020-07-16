Brunei Darussalam continues to develop rapidly in various sectors under the wise leadership of a Monarch who is much beloved and respected by the people. The far sighted vision of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam at the helm of the country has made the blessed land a peaceful and prosperous nation. Various initiatives and efforts have been formulated and implemented by the government to ensure lasting peace and security in all aspects of life.

Aspects of economy, standard of living, development of Islamic Syiar or eminence, education, health and medical services, peace and security, development, youth, civil service, sports and global issues are given special attention by the government. This is to ensure the living standard in the country continues to improve.

The Malay Islamic Monarchy concept, MIB and Zikir Nation status practised by the country enable Brunei Darussalam to reap the blessings and rewards of Allah Subhana Wata’ala. The blessings of Allah strengthen the people’s unity and harmony. In its administration, the country practises the ‘Whole of Nation’ approach in all initiatives and its efforts are implemented in a consolidated and orderly way. The main goal is to ensure that Wawasan Brunei 2035 is realised for the well-being of the people.

More highlights on the country’s development and progress in the various sectors will be broadcast starting tomorrow, the 16th of July 2020 in conjunction with the 74th Birthday celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei