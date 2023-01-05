Curative Biotechnology Announces Completion of IND Enabling Reformulated Metformin HCL Eye Drop Study

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that it has successfully completed its Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling Tolerance and Toxicology Study of Metformin HCL Solution by Topical Instillation (eye drops) in Rabbits.

Paul Michaels, Chairman and President of Curative Biotechnology, said, “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of these important studies, outlined in our Pre IND meeting with the FDA. We are now able to move on to preparing the Company’s first IND application to move our Metformin reformulation into a clinical trial to treat Intermediate Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Geographical Atrophy (GA) resulting from AMD.”

Michaels continued, “Both Dry AMD and GA are currently unmet medical needs with no FDA approved efficacious treatment options. As previously announced, we will be conducting the first in human study under a CRADA (Cooperative Research and Development Agreement) with the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda Maryland.”

About Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Macular Degeneration is a common eye disorder among people over 50 causing blurred or reduced central vision due from the deterioration of the inner layers of the macula. The macula is the part of the retina that gives the eye clear vision in the direct line of sight. Dry AMD accounts for 80-90% of all age-related macular degeneration (AMD cases), while wet AMD represents 10-20% of patient cases. Currently there are no approved drug treatments for Dry AMD or Geographic Atrophy (late-stage dry AMD).

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech. com

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech has ongoing programs in three different therapeutic areas: infectious disease, neuro oncology and degenerative eye disease. The Company’s pipeline includes IMT504, CURB906 and Metformin Reformulation. IMT504 is a novel immune therapy to treat rabies and an adjuvant for vaccines. CURB906 is a fully humanized CD56 monoclonal antibody carrying a cytotoxic drug conjugate directly to the tumor cancer site to kill the tumor by inhibiting tumor growth and migration of the tumor. Metformin Reformulation is targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease.

