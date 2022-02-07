70 students comprising orphans and the underprivileged were chosen to take part in this year’s ‘Curahan Ilmu’ programme. The programme’s briefing was held virtually yesterday afternoon.

At the briefing, the students and their parents as well as guardians were briefed on in the implementation and preparation while sitting for the designated classes. The programme is organised by the Community and Communication Bureau, Kampung Panchor Mengkubau National Housing Scheme in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Brunei Muara District Office. This year is the programme’s 5th edition, and the learning session will commence on the 13th of February.

Source: Radio Television Brunei