The ‘Curahan Ilmu’ Programme is one of the great commitments and accountability in the field of national education. Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohammed bin Osman @ Othman, Member of the Legislative Council hoped that the programme will be able to provide comfort and more focus in increasing the passing percentage of special group for this year’s examination and also in coming years. Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haij Mohammed, expressed the hope while launching the Free Tuition ‘Curahan Ilmu Programme’ 2021 for Students sitting for the Primary School Assessment.

The event continued with the presentation of school necessities to the students of the Programme. The programme provides free Tuition to year 6 students who will sit for the Primary School Assessment, PSR. The subjects taught are Bahasa Melayu, English, Mathematics and Science. Tuition will be held every Friday and Sunday. It is an annual program organized by the Bureau of Community and Relations, RPN Kampung Mengkubau Consultative Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Brunei Muara District Office. Also present, Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maidin bin Pengiran Haji Said; and Dayang Saidah binti Haji Wahid @ Burut, the Deputy Permanent Secretaries for Community at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei