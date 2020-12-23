Various activities have been lined up for the school holiday, giving parents the opportunity to spend time with their children. Among the activities include the Curahan Ilmu Camp organised by Teachmeguru and Youth Transformation Community Club.

The Curahan Ilmu camp is held annually, and this year it took place at the Youth Centre in the capital for 3 days. Over 30 participants comprising Year 6 students took part in the camp, where most of the activities focused on shaping their self-identity as preparation for entering secondary school.

A session with the Hearing Impaired Association exposed the participants to sign language. 6 trainees taught the participants basic sign language including the alphabets, numbers and simple greetings.

Meanwhile, the domestic tourism industry offers Brunei River cruise holiday package, where customers get to dine in on the boat while enjoying nature's beauty. Such holiday package receives encouraging response from the public.

Holidaying in the country can help to revive the country's tourism industry and improve a sustainable economy especially during the school holiday.

