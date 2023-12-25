Cuenca, Batangas Aims to Boost Economy with Christmas Tourism

Cuenca, Batangas - The local government of Cuenca is capitalizing on the holiday season to attract tourists and boost the town's economy. Mayor Alex Magpantay, in an interview on Christmas Day, emphasized the readiness of municipal employees and police personnel to welcome and ensure the safety of visitors. Cuenca has seen a growth in its tourism sector, with over 30 new resorts established in recent years.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tourists are drawn to the town for its resorts, waterparks, and scenic spots, including views of Taal Lake and Mount Maculot. However, climbing Mount Maculot has been restricted since 2020 due to accidents and environmental concerns. PSSg Melvin Dela Cruz of the Cuenca Municipal Police Station reported increased police presence around churches and thoroughfares, and the deployment of Oplan Sita checkpoints against motorcycle-borne criminals.

The town's parish church, St. Isidore Labrador, was recently designated as an Archdiocesan Shrine, attracting more visitors. Cuenca's recent elevation to a second-class municipality reflects its growing population and revenues, partly due to new businesses. The local government is also promoting Cuenca as 'the home of bakers' and encouraging the evolution of local bakeries into industrial ones to provide more employment opportunities and economic growth.