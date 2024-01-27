CSC Encourages Government Employees to Utilize Online Training Platform

MANILA – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is actively promoting its online Learning Management System (LMS) to government employees, urging them to participate in competency-based learning and development courses. This initiative is aimed at enhancing their skills in leadership and human resource management.

According to Philippines News Agency, developed by the Civil Service Institute, functions as a comprehensive online platform for civil servants keen on improving their professional capacities. The system provides a range of blended programs and self-directed eLearning Courses, enabling learners to access educational resources at their convenience without needing instructor intervention.

Highlighting the accessibility and flexibility of the online courses, Nograles emphasized the CSC's dedication to leveraging digital tools to enhance public service quality. He pointed out that the initiative also supports employees seeking personal and professional growth opportunities, allowing them to learn at their preferred pace and time.

Among the offerings is the free Public Service Values Program: Bawat Kawani Lingkod Bayani course, available until January 31, designed to instill the core values of Patriotism, Integrity, Excellence, and Spirituality in public service delivery. Additionally, the Supervisor's Guide to Performance Coaching course aims to equip aspiring supervisors and HR practitioners with essential skills in Performance Coaching, also available for free until the end of January.

The CSC has also scheduled specific sessions to address various aspects of public service, including an Orientation on the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) on February 9, aimed at guiding public officials and employees on correctly completing the SALN form. Moreover, a Workplace Wellness Workshop is planned for February 16-20 to assist in developing effective workplace wellness programs.

For HR practitioners, a Learning Needs Analysis Course is set for March 13-15, offering tools and methodologies to identify and address learning needs within their organizations. The CSC also invites public servants to participate in the Kwentong Lingkod Bayani episode on March 15, a platform for sharing experiences and insights on applying public service values.

Other workshops, such as the Gender, Diversity, and Social Inclusion Workshop and the Manager's Role in Capacity Building Course, are scheduled in March, focusing on diversity management and capacity building strategies.

Interested participants are required to register on the CSC-LMS platform, where they can access their personal dashboard, course materials, and other relevant information. Upon completing the courses, participants will receive an e-Certificate of Completion, recognizing their training hours.

For more information on programs and registration, individuals can visit the LMS website or contact their nearest CSC Regional Office, which also offers learning and development programs.