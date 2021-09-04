A real game-changer in potato desiccation

crop.zone sweeps the PotatoEurope Innovation Awards and wins two prizes

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — crop.zone, the new hybrid electric solution for alternative crop desiccation and weed management, has been voted the most innovative new technology in potato production by potato

professionals worldwide. In addition to the Audience Award, NUCROP won the silver medal at the Potato Europe Innovation Awards out of 30 entries. Both prizes were presented on 1 September 2021 in Lelystad, the Netherlands.

Developed by the German startup crop.zone and brought to farmers across Europe in cooperation with Australian crop protection specialist Nufarm, the hybrid electric desiccation and weed control solution uses a conductive liquid and electric power to destroy unwanted plants and weeds.

“We’re very excited about both awards,” says Dirk Vandenhirtz, CEO of crop.zone. “With this new technology, we’re helping farmers meet the increasing demands of sustainable agriculture.”

Nufarm offers the NUCROP solution to farmers throughout its distribution network of channel partners in the agricultural sector. Developed by crop.zone, the technology behind NUCROP combines an organic liquid activator with an electric treatment. This combination allows fast, economical desiccation treatment for your potatoes.

The current application width of 12 m will increase in the future to allow even faster and more reliable treatment. “As a traditional crop protection company, we’re pleased to be able to offer growers this new, sustainable, and highly effective solution starting this year. NUCROP complements our chemical and biological crop protection portfolios and offers an alternative solution, especially in crops for which proven chemical treatments are no longer available.

We began offering NUCROP to farms in France, Germany, BENELUX, and the UK this year. We’re delighted it won two prizes, which shows that it is one of the most innovative technologies in potato cultivation on the market today,” says Hildo Brilleman, Regional General Manager EuMEA at Nufarm.

Media contact

crop.zone GmbH

Pascalstr.55

52076 Aachen

mob. +49 (172) 8772286

usa +1 (919) 251-6320

de +49 (2408) 5980-333

ch +41 (44) 585 34 88

Related Files

EN_NUCROP_PotatoEurope.pdf

DE_NUCROP_PotatoEurope.pdf

Related Images



crop.zone sweeps the PotatoEurope Innovation Awards and wins two prizes

A real game-changer in potato desiccation Dirk Vandenhirtz CEO crop.zone and Hildo Brilleman, Regional General Manager EuMEA at Nufarm

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment