3 residences at Kampung Tanjong Maya and Kampung Bukit Beruang in Tutong District became the target during the Crime Prevention Joint-Operation, held on 8th January night.

The operation involved Royal Brunei Police Force, Royal Customs and Excise Department and Narcotic Control Bureau. Several offences were recorded during the raid including possessing of contraband such as cigarettes and drug paraphernalia. Actions will be taken against the offences and all contraband were seized.

Source: Radio Television Brunei