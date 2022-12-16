Creativities of OKU Group are Highlighted

​Artistic talent is a special gift as not everyone can have it and the persons with disabilities, OKU, are no exception. In this regard, the creativity of the OKU group are highlighted through the ‘Art for All’ Exhibition which is taking place at Gallery 4, Brunei Energy Hub Dermaga Diraja, in the capital.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Community Development Department, JAPEM, the exhibition acts as a platform to provide opportunities and equality rights in the art scene for OKU. It is also in line with the Ministry’s direction in helping and empowering the OKU group to develop their potential and ability to keep working.

The exhibition in conjunction with the OKU International Day celebration highlights almost 150 intellectual, autism, hearing and member creative products from Pusat Bahagia, Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, SMARTER and La Vida. Among them the OKU Hearing Impaired, Awang Mohammad Zulaffendy bin Mohd Sufri’s handicrafts made from recycled materials and the creative art of several charitable organisations.

Also highlighted is the ability of one of SMARTER Brunei’s members to make coffee, which proves that the OKU group can live independently in society.

The ‘Art for All’ exhibition is open to the public until 31st December, from 9 in the morning to 8 in the evening every Tuesday to Sunday. Meanwhile on Friday, it is open from 2 in the afternoon to 8 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei