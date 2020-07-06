​Crab casting are among the activities perform by the community to fill in their spare time. Furthermore some even turn it into a job to make a living.

One of the focal point area for casting crabs are the Tutong River. Some of the available crabs include Kalok Crab or also known as Mangrove Crab or Nipah Crab. Crab casting is not easy as it requires individual interest, apart from skills, patience and resistance.

However, it did not lessen the spirit of a senior citizen from Kampung Penabai Kuala Tutong to supporting himself with such activities. Awang Haji Bidin bin Haji Mohd Salim 69 years old is a civil service retiree. He said age does not hinder him from seeking sustenance although having to go down the river or sea at dawn until evening. Affectionately known as the Kalok Crab hunter, Awang Haji Bidin made fishing as his part-time job.

Awang Haji Bidin added, he becomes a part time fisherman from the 60’s until the year 2000, doing various fishing methods to catch fish. However crab casting is only done at Kuala Tutong area. It is seasonally done depending on the water conditions, weather, and also whether the water is salty, bland or even rain water.

With only a small capital the crab casting generates significant returns. It is because Kalok Crab are more expensive than Sea Crabs, and the demand for it is higher and favoured due to its thick and sweet flesh. Apart from generating more income, Awang Haji Bidin urges the new generation or those unemployed to partake in the activity so that it is not lost in time.

He also added the outcome from fishing are sold to customers especially restaurants in the Brunei Muara district. He urged the younger generation to join in the activity as it is easier compared with other jobs, requires less capital. The baits used are fish, stingrays or catfish.

Source: Radio Television Brunei