Following the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the country, the COVID-19 Youth Volunteers Operation Centre under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports needs more youth volunteers to help lighten the daily duties of the Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Management Centre, NDMC according to requirements from time to time. The COVID-19 Youth Volunteers play a role in carrying out the low risk jobs specifically those linked to maintaining and controlling the COVID-19 SOP to together curb the pandemic’s spread in the country. The COVID-19 Youth Volunteers Secretariat is striving to fulfil the need by opening up the public’s participation specifically youths.

To-date, over 4 thousand volunteers have registered in the youth volunteer system since its establishment last year. From the number, over 4 hundred volunteers have been placed on duty daily at specified locations. Those interested in becoming a volunteer, go to ‘www.sukarelawanbelia.com’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei