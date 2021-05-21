The Ministry of Health’s press release informed that the public, especially students who will be studying abroad who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is the Sinopharm vaccine can get the vaccination at the Berakas Health Screening Centre during office hours.

However, those who wish to obtain the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine must make an appointment through the QueUP application.

For more information and the latest development, the public can visit the Ministry of Health’s website at ‘www.moh.gov.bn’ or contact the Health Advice Line at 148 during office hours or through the Bruhealth Application.

Source: Radio Television Brunei