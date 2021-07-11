The Ministry of Health in its press release also informed on the status of COVID-19 vaccination implemented in the country. The total number of vaccines administered on the 10th of July 2021, is 3,594 people.

The total number of people administered with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 94,301 people which is 20.8 percent. Meanwhile, the total population administered with 2 doses of the vaccine is 17,750 people which is 3.8 percent and senior citizens who have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine is 15,810.

Source: Radio Television Brunei