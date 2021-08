On the latest COVID-19 vaccination status in the country, the Ministry of Health stated that 3,502 vaccines have been administered on the 30th of July 2021.

Total population administered with at least 1 dose of vaccine is 134,829 people. Meanwhile, the total population administered with 2 doses of vaccine is 29,170 people. Whereas the total number of senior citizens administered with at least 1 dose of vaccine is 23,257 people.

Source: Radio Television Brunei