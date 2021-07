The Ministry of Health in its press release also informed about the COVID-19 vaccination status implemented in the country on 8th of July 2021, a total of 4,134 people.

The total population who received at least 1 dose of vaccine is 90,500 people, which is 20.0 per cent. Meanwhile, the total population who received 2 doses of vaccine is 17,267 people, which is 3.8 per cent and senior citizens who received at least 1 dose of vaccine is 15,166 people.

Source: Radio Television Brunei