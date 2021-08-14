The COVID-19 Vaccination Programme specifically for pregnant women will commence on Monday, the 16th of August 2021. Pregnant women are included in the high risk group compared to non-pregnant women and they also have a higher risk of giving birth prematurely if infected with COVID-19. In view of the current community spread of COVID-19 infection in the country, the Ministry of Health urges pregnant women to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves and their unborn babies. Pregnant women, including those under O&G specialist clinics, who wish to be vaccinated can contact their nearest Maternal and Child Health, MCH, clinics or email them as follows:

The World Health Organization, WHO recommends that pregnant women to obtain the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine injection as the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks. The COVID-19 Moderna vaccine is the vaccine of choice for eligible pregnant women, regardless of age due to its wider use experience for pregnant women. Preliminary findings from the ongoing study did not find any adverse events in vaccinated pregnant women or their babies.

Appointment dates will be sent via SMS alert and BruHealth app will be updated accordingly. Pregnant women should ensure that their contact numbers are up-to-date in order receive the SMS alert. For Brunei Muara District and Temburong District, the vaccination will be carried out at the indoor stadium. For Belait District and Tutong District, the vaccination will be done at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital and Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital respectively.

Source: Radio Television Brunei