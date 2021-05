​The Ministry of Health in its press release also informed about the change in operating hours for COVID-19 Vaccination Centres, Swab Test at Sports Complex, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and Health Advice Line 148 after the month of Ramadhan.

DISTRICT OPERATING HOURS

Brunei Muara District

Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex

Monday – Thursday & Saturday

8:15 AM – 11:30 AM

1:45 PM – 3:30 PM

(Close on Friday, Sunday and Public Holiday)

Belait District

Suri Seri Begawan Hospital

Monday – Thursday & Saturday

8:15 AM – 11:30 AM

1:45 PM – 3:30 PM

(Close on Friday, Sunday and Public Holiday)

Tutong District

Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital

Monday – Thursday & Saturday

8:15 AM – 11:30 PM

1:45 PM – 3:30 PM

(Close on Friday, Sunday and Public Holiday)

Temburong District

Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Hospital

Monday – Thursday & Saturday

8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

1:45 PM – 3:30 PM

(Close on Friday, Sunday and Public Holiday)

Swab Test at Sports Complex, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital

Everyday

7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Every Friday

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM (Close)

Health Advice Line 148

Monday – Thursday & Saturday

7:45 AM – 4:30 PM

Friday

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

(Close on Friday, Sunday and Public Holiday)

