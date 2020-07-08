There are no new cases of COVID-19. Therefore total number of cases remains at 141. This was stated in the Ministry of Health’s press release yesterday. No new active cases were reported, with 3 fatalities and number of recovered cases also remains at 138.

Meanwhile, there are 331 individuals undergoing mandatory self-isolation and the number of individuals who have completed mandatory self-isolation since March 2020 is 3 thousand 37 people.

In the past 24 hours, 471 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 32 thousand 28 test.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website at moh.gov.bn, contact Health Advice Line 148 or through healthinfo.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei