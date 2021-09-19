The Ministry of Health also received donations from various parties.

200 units of face masks donated by the Brunei Ophthalmology Society and Chong Chean Leung, Medical Superintendent at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital were handed over to Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health also received donations from 4 companies, namely Sing Hiap Hin Keng Hwa Auto Company, D’Wellness Sdn Bhd, Royal Brunei Airlines, RB; and Boeffi International. Donations were also received from several individuals and the Brunei Girl Guides Association.

The public who wish to make any contribution can contact the MOH Emergency Operation Centre at 729 5712 during office hours.

Source: Radio Television Brunei