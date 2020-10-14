Brunei Darussalam and Australia expressed appreciation for the long existing close ties and cooperation between both countries, and hope it will continue and grow further especially in the fields of education, defence, trade, and people to people exchanges. Both countries expressed the matter when Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib, Speaker of the Legislative Council received a courtesy call from Her Excellency Ms Tiffany McDonald, Australian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam. The courtesy call was held at the Dewan Majlis Building. Also present was Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Jaya Dato Paduka Awang Haji Judin bin Haji Asar, Secretary to the Cabinet Minister’s Council and Clerk to the Legislative Council.

At the courtesy call, both parties touched on matters of mutual interest, such as the current challenging situation in the face of COVID-19. Both parties also expressed hope that the challenging situation will have an immediate solution so that countries can move forward more easily and effectively. They also shared information on parliaments on both countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei