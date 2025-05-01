General

Court Pioneer Tutong Branch Fined for Illegal Signboard Dumping

2 days ago


Tutong: A company has been issued a compound fine for violating the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021 due to the illegal dumping of signboards near a car park in a public area. Court Pioneer, Tutong Branch, faces a penalty of $1,000 and must settle the fine within seven days.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the violation reflects the enforcement of regulations aimed at maintaining public cleanliness and order. The act of dumping signboards in public areas not only contravenes legal statutes but also poses potential hazards to public safety and the environment. The authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to waste disposal laws to prevent similar incidents in the future.

