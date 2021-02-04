Towards enhancing the understanding on the basic teaching of Islam aside from providing care and moral support as well as spiritual to the new converts, the Islamic Da’wah Centre through the Muallaf Development Section, Tarbiah Muallaf has organised the 193rd series of 14 days Muallaf Basic Guidance Scheme for male participants. This afternoon was held the Course Closing Ceremony and Certificate presentation for the participants. The ceremony was held at Darul Huda Building of Islamic Da’wah Centre.

The certificates were handed over by Awang Haji Fathi Fuad bin Dato Seri Setia Haji Abu Bakar, Acting Senior Religious Officer. Sum 18 participants from different backgrounds and races, have participated the scheme. Participants comprised of new converts who have completed the 10-day Islam Introduction Guidance Scheme. The scheme aimed to provide guidance in internalising the teaching of Islam and for them to practice in their daily life and at the same time to disseminate da’wah among the non-muslim of their family members and friends.

Source: Radio Television Brunei