Counselling is a process to encourage individual development and explore the needs as well as problems to develop one’s personality. In the nursing and midwifery working environment, Counselling is a helpful method in the process of problem analysis. The matter was among those touched during the “Nursing Potpourri” event organized by the Brunei Daussalam’s Nursing Association, PENJURU which took place yesterday morning at the Jeruton Hotel, Jerudong.

Present was Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah binti Abdullah, the President of PENJURU. With the title ‘Counselling in Nursing Practice’, the forum was presented by Dayang Hajah Salmah binti Haji Mohd Noor, Deputy Chairman of the Education Committee, Nursing Association, PENJURU. Through the forum, participants are hoped to increase their knowledge and provide opportunities to further improve the services of nurses and midwives to be more competitive and high performance to the global community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei