Cotabato City Police Officer and Accomplice Arrested in PHP4 Million Shabu Sting Operation

COTABATO CITY: A police officer and a woman were apprehended by anti-narcotics agents on Friday night during a drug sting operation in Cotabato City. The operation, which involved the sale of shabu, a form of methamphetamine, resulted in the seizure of drugs worth PHP4 million.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspects apprehended were identified as Staff Sgt. Mujeeb Bitayo Sepi from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station in Maguindanao del Norte, and Farida Alim Alfonso. PDEA-BARMM director Gil Cesario P. Castro stated in a Saturday briefing that the arrest occurred at 7 p.m. along Quezon Avenue in Cotabato City, where the suspects agreed to sell the prohibited substance to an undercover PDEA agent.

The operation was a joint effort involving PDEA agents, city police operatives, and the 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team. During the arrest, the team confiscated 12 large plastic sachets of suspected shabu, estimated to have a street value of PHP4 million. Additionally, a pistol and mobile phones were seized from the suspects.

Both Sepi and Alfonso are currently detained at the PDEA custodial facility and are awaiting formal charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

This operation marks the second significant drug bust by PDEA-BARMM since December 29, when agents seized 500 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately PHP3.4 million from a major drug dealer in Panamao, Sulu. The suspect in that operation was identified as Reximar Muhammad, a 30-year-old resident of Patikul, Sulu.