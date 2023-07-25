Cotabato City mayor offers P300-K for missing doctor

Mayor Mohammad Matabalao here has offered a PHP300,000 reward for any information that would help locate Dr. Marivic Tello, a medical officer at the Cotabato Sanitarium Hospital who went missing since Sunday. Matabalao, citing initial reports reaching his office Tuesday, said Tello was last seen boarding a tricycle from her home to buy food. Efforts to contact the doctor on her mobile phone were in vain, he added. 'Our security forces are helping locate Dr. Tello. Let us pray she is safe,' Matabalao said in a statement. She is the wife of retired police general Agustin Tello, former provincial police director of the undivided Maguindanao province. Meanwhile, the mayor also offered another PHP300,000 for any information that would help identify, locate, and prosecute the murderers of Ezzel A. Tan, an accountant of the Population Commission - Soccsksargen in this city. Tan's remains were fished out in Balabagan, Lanao del Sur on July 22, with a wire on his neck and what appeared to be a bullet wound in his head. Capt. Michael Yap, Balabagan town police chief, said the investigation is ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency