The Ministry of Health advised the public not to use two cosmetic products as the result of laboratory test of the Pharmacy Division, Department of Scientific Services, Ministry of Health has found that the products have been adulterated with undeclared with undeclared, potent western medicine.

The affected cosmetic products are RYX Skin Sincerity ClearBomb Advanced Exfoliating Toner and RYX Skin Sincerity Beyouthiful Starter Kit Day & Night Rejuvenating Toner. The adulterant found in the products can cause adverse effects that are harmful to health. The Ministry of Health has not issued any approval for the importation for the sale of the products and or Cosmetic Notification Acknowledgement Letter for the sale of the products. Following the findings, the products are not allowed to be imported and sold in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei