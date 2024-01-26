Cordillera’s Public Utility Vehicles Achieve High Consolidation Rates Ahead of Deadline

BAGUIO CITY - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in the Cordillera Administrative Region (LTFRB-CAR) reports significant progress in the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUVs), with over 90% of jeepneys and nearly all utility vehicle express (UVE) units successfully grouped ahead of an extended deadline.

According to Philippines News Agency, officer-in-charge of the LTFRB-CAR Transportation Development Office, approximately 93.44% of the 5,034 jeepneys operating across more than 800 routes in the region have joined cooperatives or corporations established by certificate of public convenience (CPC) holders. Furthermore, 34 out of 35 UVE routes, representing around 425 of 427 units, have followed suit.

Urbanozo expressed optimism that the remaining CPC holders would utilize the three-month extension to complete their consolidation, warning of possible CPC revocation for non-compliance. He reassured the public of uninterrupted transport service, highlighting the agency's contingency plans for overlapping routes in the event of franchise revocation.

The LTFRB-CAR has prepared a list of consolidated groups capable of covering adjacent or overlapping areas, ensuring that special permits will be issued to address any potential service disruptions before the end of the extension period.

Urbanozo also addressed concerns regarding the procurement of modern jeepneys, clarifying that the government does not endorse specific suppliers. The LTFRB's role is to certify compliance with Philippine National Standards (PNS), leaving cooperatives and corporations free to select their suppliers, negotiate terms, or even import vehicles if desired. He noted the encouragement of local production meeting PNS requirements, offering additional options for these groups.