Cordillera Expands ‘Project Lawa’ to Secure Water Supply During La Niña

Cordillera Administrative Region – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DSWD-CAR) has expanded 'Project Lawa' (Local Adaptation for Water Access) to provide potable water for households during La Niña and throughout the year.

According to Philippines News Agency, officer-in-charge of the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Committee of DSWD-CAR, the project utilizes natural mountain springs to fill reservoirs which can be regulated by local water distributors. The initiative was highlighted during the 'Bagong Pilipinas' press conference on Tuesday.

Maria Aplaten, DSWD-CAR director, stated that following the success of an initial 30 projects last year in the municipalities of Hunduan, Asipulo, and Aguinaldo in Ifugao, the central office has extended the program to include 221 additional barangays across 32 municipalities. The projects integrate indigenous 'muyong' systems, which involve creating forests above rice terraces to ensure water flow to lower areas. Completion of all projects is targeted for this month, with plans to initiate payments for workers involved in the construction of the reservoirs. Upon completion, maintenance responsibilities will transition to the recipient communities. Approximately 8,348 individuals are expected to benefit from the expanded reservoir project.