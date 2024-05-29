Cordillera Administrative Region Road Expansion Enhances Economic Prospects and Accessibility

MANILA — The completion of a nearly 300-kilometer road network has significantly improved connectivity between the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Regions 1 and 2, fostering enhanced economic activities and more efficient transport of goods and services. This expansive project, undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways-CAR (DPWH-CAR), links crucial agricultural areas and facilitates better access to markets, particularly benefiting the region's robust vegetable production sector.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PHP14.28-billion Cordillera Inter-Regional Connectivity Project (CIRCP) commenced in 2018 and was completed this year. It includes major roadways that connect CAR with the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley, with additional funding proposals aimed at extending this infrastructure from 2025 onward. Tanggol highlighted the strategic importance of these roads in reducing travel time for perishable goods, thus supporting local farmers and the broader economy.

The project not only prioritizes economic growth but also focuses on enhancing disaster preparedness. Tanggol noted that heavy equipment has been strategically placed at various district offices throughout the region to ensure quick deployment for road maintenance and emergency responses during natural calamities.