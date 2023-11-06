Cordillera Administrative Region Plans Enhanced Gender and Development Programs for Indigenous Communities

In the Cordillera Administrative Region – Regional authorities are set to implement new gender and development (GAD) programs that aim to raise awareness at the grassroots level, particularly in communities predominantly inhabited by Indigenous Peoples (IP).

According to Philippines News Agency, regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and chair of the Regional Gender and Development Committee (RGADC), there is a need to increase gender awareness in these communities, where IPs constitute about 80 percent. The remarks came during a workshop on Monday focused on addressing GAD in the unique cultural context of the region.

Quintilla highlighted that there are instances of abuse against women and children that go unrecognized because they are perceived as normal by those affected. The workshop's goal was to develop a regional plan that would promote GAD awareness while respecting the cultural and environmental contexts of the region.

The director pointed out that GAD issues are compounded by contemporary challenges, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on women and children, an increase in gender-based violence on academic campuses post-lockdown, and the influence of social media and digitalization.

The establishment of the Men Oppose Violence Everywhere (MOVE) initiative has been approved by authorities for implementation in government agencies, state universities and colleges, and local government units. Quintilla mentioned that currently, only a few organizations, including the Philippine National Police and the Department of Public Works and Highways, have active MOVE groups.

Quintilla also addressed the initiative to create child-friendly spaces and emphasized the importance of making communities aware of women's rights, infusing GAD concepts at the community level. The planning workshop is part of a broader effort to align with the national GAD agenda, taking into account the unique characteristics of the region.

The director acknowledged that while specific cultural aspects that might conflict with GAD principles have yet to be fully identified, there is recognition that some traditional practices related to close family ties may contravene GAD objectives but are often overlooked due to cultural norms.

Requests for technical assistance have come from state universities and colleges in the region following an uptick in gender-based violence with the return of students to campus. These requests are part of a broader examination of how GAD initiatives can enhance or impede the balance between men and women within the Cordillera's cultural and environmental landscape.

Quintilla also revealed that plans to integrate programs for the LGBTQ community are integral to the region's GAD strategy, reinforcing the inclusive nature of the initiative.