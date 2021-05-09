Since early this year, 118 people have embraced Islam in the country. A Chinese and a Philippines national recited the Syahadah or Islamic Oath at a conversion ceremony held in Gadong, 8th May afternoon.

24-year old Liew Shaow Loong is now known as Adam bin Abdullah Liew, while Ma April Gracio Llantada, aged 35, chose the name Aminah Maria Llantada binti Abdullah. Present was Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd. Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da'wah Centre.

The ceremony continued with the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony for members of the New Converts Group, 'One Day One Page' Group, Ministry of Education, and Sales Team of BIBD. The function also included the breaking of the fast and mass Fardhu Maghrib prayer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei