Conversion Ceremony, Temburong

Islamic eminence is growing in the country when an Iban family chose Islam as a new way of life. The Conversion Ceremony was held on 16th December morning, at Kampung Amo C, Jalan Batang Duri in Temburong District.

Dayang Dilam Anak Umak, aged 54, is now known as Dayang Nur Diana binti ‘Abdur Rahim and her family members chose their respective Islamic names. Present was Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Sulaiman bin Alidin, Deputy Commissioner of Police. Since January this year, 25 people have embraced Islam in Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei