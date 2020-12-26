According to the Islamic Da'wah Centre records, a total of 404 people converted to Islam nationwide from January to mid-December this year. The number is increased with the conversion of two Filipinos yesterday.

46-year-old Dolores Marcos Mercado is known as Kesya Marcos binti Abdullah. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Jail Lord Rodavites Junsay is now known as Muhammad Jaad Jameel Junsay bin Abdullah. Present was Awang Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohammad Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da'wah Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei