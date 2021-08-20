In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam, the Islamic Da’wah Centre through Da’wah Propagation Section has set guidelines for Conversion Ceremonies.

CONVERSION CEREMONY GUIDELINES

– Held at Ground Floor Lobby, Darul Huda Building, Islamic Da’wah Centre or Districts’ Da’wah Offices

– Not more than 10 people attending

– 2 copies of conversion text provided

– Ceremony should take not more than 20 minutes

– Comply to S.O.P set by Ministry of Health

The conversion ceremony must be held at the Ground Floor Lobby of the Darul Huda Building, Islamic Da’wah Centre or Districts’ Da’wah Offices during office hours. However, for senior citizens and people with disabilities, OKU, the ceremony will be carried out at home or appropriate locations.

Only 10 people can attend the Conversion Ceremony comprising the intending convert, doa reader, 2 male witnesses, 2 on-duty officers and 4 family members. Two copies of the conversion text will be provided, one copy for the applicant and one for the officer conducting the conversion ceremony. The ceremony should not take longer than 20 minutes and the attendees must leave immediately after.

Attendees must comply with the Standard Operating Procedures, SOP set by the Ministry of Health such as scanning the BruHealth QR code, check body temperature, wear face-mask, the officer conducting the ceremony has to wear gloves, practise social distancing, do not shake hands and ensure self-hygiene is maintained such as washing hands with soap or using hand sanitisers.

For appointments or further information, contact the numbers or e-mail below.

Brunei Muara District – 877 9912

Tutong District – 880 6124

Belait District – 872 5871

Temburong District – 885 1981

E-mail: unitpengislaman@gmail.com

