‚ÄčAn Iban woman also chose Islam as her new way of life. The conversion ceremony took place on 16th December afternoon, at Annajat Complex in Beribi.

Dayang Chrisnee Anak Chendang is now known as Dayang Nur Syifa Adriana binti Chendang. From January to November this year, a total of 141 people have embraced Islam in Brunei Muara District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei