2021 is also meaningful to a Filipino man who recited the Islamic Oath on the 30th January night. The conversion ceremony took place at Taman Seri Kemuning in Jalan Jerudong.

The new convert is now known as Muaz Caluaq Bin Abdullah. The Islamic Oath was recited in the presence of officers from the Islamic Da’wah Centre. Present was Pengiran Hajah Haslina Suriani binti Pengiran Haji Piut, Da’wah and Tabligh Supervisor, Islamic Da’wah Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei