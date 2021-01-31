In 2020, 436 people have embraced Islam in the country, an increase compared to 2019 with only 349 people. Yesterday afternoon, a Filipino woman chose Islam as her new life belief by reciting the Islamic Oath. The conversion ceremony took place at Kampung Mulaut.

Present was Awang Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The 43 year old new convert, now known as Huwaida Yaseera Francisco Binti Abdullah is an employee in a private company in the country. The Islamic Da’wah Centre statistics on the number of new converts in the country, stated that this year, 19 people have embraced Islam in the Brunei Muara District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei