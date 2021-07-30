A Filipino woman chose Islam as her new faith after reciting the Dua Kalimah Syahadah, yesterday afternoon. The Conversion Ceremony was held at the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

Dayang Gretchen Abecilla Aleluya, 34-year-old is now known as Dayang Najiyah Saniyah binti Abdullah. Present was Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar, Assistant Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. According to the statistic, the number of people who have embraced Islam since early this year until the 26th of July 2021 is 231.

Source: Radio Television Brunei