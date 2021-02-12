Since January 2021 to the 4th of February, 21 people have chosen Islam as their new faith in Brunei Darussalam. Yesterday morning, an Iban man and a Filipino woman recited their Islamic Oath in a conversion ceremony held at Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong.

Present was Awang Haji Abd Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The conversion ceremony for 24-year-old, Muhammad Remmy Seliong Bin Abdullah, and 48-year-old, Fatima Az-Zahra Navaja Binti Abdullah, were conducted by officers from the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The new converts will attend the Islamic knowledge guidance classes from the basic level including introduction to Rukun Iman or principles of Islamic faith and Rukun Islam or Pillars of Islam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei