From January to 18th of December, some 432 individuals have embraced Islam in the country with 90 of them were in the Belait District. The number is increasing as an Iban man has embraced Islam. The conversion ceremony took place on 30th December afternoon, at his residence in Jalan Jaya Indera, Belait District.

39-year-old, Awang Patrick Paing Anak Julai, who is now known as Muhammad Nur Rayyan rauf bin Abdullah Julai, has recited the Dua Kalimah Syahadah in front of Conversion Officer, Da’wah Unit Office, Belait District. The ceremony was enlivened with a Dikir Marhaban.

Source: Radio Television Brunei