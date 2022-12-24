​From January to November 2022, 400 people have embraced Islam in Brunei Darussalam, with 86 of them from Belait District. Two Dusun ethnic had chosen Islam as their new faith. The Conversion Ceremony on 24th December morning, took place in Kampung Laid Lakang, Bukit Sawat in Belait District.

Awang Mantok bin Bungah, aged 71, is now known as Awang Majdi bin Bungah and Dayang Nur Firah binti Subli, aged 18, chose her Islamic name as Dayang Nur Wajihah Zhafirah binti Subli. The Conversion Ceremony was conducted by officers from the Da’wah Development Division, Belait District Da’wah Unit, Islamic Da’wah Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei