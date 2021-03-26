One hundred people have converted to Islam since the beginning of 2021 until now in Brunei Darussalam. Yesterday morning, a conversion ceremony was held for two Filipino women who chose Islam as their new way of life. It was held at the Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong.

They Islamic oath was recited in front of Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar, Acting Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs. Mary Ann Loder Malcontento, aged 31, is now known as Siti Nur Mariam binti Abdullah, while Analyn Labitog Biong, aged 29, chose her Islamic name as Raabiyah Rukhshana Rahsheeda Triyant binti Abdullah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei