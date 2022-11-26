Islamic eminence in the country continues to grow when an Indian man choose Islam as his new faith. The conversion ceremony was held on 26th November afternoon, at Jalan Maulana, Kuala Belait.

Awang Ganapathi Vijayan, 35 years old is now known as Muhammad Gana bin Vijayan. Present was Awang Haji Ahmad Abdusalam bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Senior Religious Officer, Islamic Da’wah Centre. Since January this year, 86 people have embraced Islam in Belait District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei