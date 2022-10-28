69 people have embraced Islam in the Belait District this year, and the figure increased on 28th October morning, when an Iban man recited the Islamic Oath.

Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF personnel, Manchor Anak Madan, aged 30, is now known as Muhammad Mansur Bin Abdullah Madan. In attendance was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Mohd Irwan Bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the RBPF. The conversion ceremony was held at the Seria Police Station Surau.

Source: Radio Television Brunei