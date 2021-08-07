At the media conference, the Minister of Health informed that by the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the control measures in Brunei Darussalam will be reinforced again for two weeks with immediate effect.

The control measures reinforced for two weeks are as follows;

Gatherings are limited to 30 people only; Mosques, religious halls, suraus and other worship venues are closed.

Schools, other educational institutions, tuition classes, music classes as well as special needs classes will start an online learning system. Restaurants and other food premises including stalls are only allowed to sell take-away food or delivery only; dining-in is not allowed.

Gyms, fitness centers, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, leisure centers, cinemas, internet cafes, children’s playgrounds, driving schools, museums, libraries, galleries, beauty salons and barbershops are closed.

Companies and offices are to implement their respective business continuity plans which includes considering work-from-home methods; with only essential workers allowed to work in the office.

Other premises including markets, stalls, supermarkets, retail business premises and daily necessities are allowed to operate by implementing physical distancing measures.

Public gatherings are postponed.

Meanwhile, in addressing concerns on the spread of the Delta variants globally, including in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health informs the public on the changes in the guidelines for the use of face masks as follow:

Face masks should be worn at all times, especially when inside the building or in crowded places either inside or outside the building; Face masks should cover the wearer’s nose and mouth. The directive of wearing facemasks applies to all individuals regardless of their vaccination status.

Source: Radio Television Brunei