​Every human living in this world cannot escape from trials and tribulations from Allah the Almighty, either in the form of hardship or prosperity. At times, the trials given will bring happiness, while others will bring anger and distress. As Muslims, while facing these trials and tribulations, one must practise patience and restrain their anger, as anger is one of emotions that is condemned and detrimental. This was among the content of the Friday sermon titled 'Control Anger through Patience'. According to the Imam or prayer leader, anger can be caused by being offended, insulted slandered and others. However, one must be wise in managing their emotions, words, and actions to avoid any unwanted incidents. There are several practices that can be done to control or douse the fires of rage. This includes reciting the Ta'awuz, and supplicate while in anger. Anger is a basic human emotion. However, humans are blessed with a mind and intellect. Hence, one must do their best to control their anger so that it does not destroy themselves and their dignity, and keep practising patience as well as recite the zikir so that the heart remains calm and strong.