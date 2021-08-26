Various parties continue to give support to the government, especially the Ministry of Health in together addressing and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam by providing contributions.
Donations were received on the 22nd and 23rd and 24th of August 2021.
The contributions were received from;
The Royal Brunei Technical Services, RBTS;
OKKY Jewellery Sdn. Bhd.; Digital World Enterprise;
Society of Anaesthesiologists, Brunei Darussalam;
Hart Medical Clinic;
First Emporium & Supermarket;
Pro-Builder Sdn Bhd;
Kafeinco Mori Enterprise;
Sunshine Trading Company;
Koperasi Bistari Berhad;
Medipharm Sdn Bhd;
Al-Abrar;
Steel Phoenix Sdn Bhd;
Y.M.R.M Enterprise;
TSL Construction Sdn Bhd;
Royal Brunei-People & Performance;
Sopan Enterprise Sdn Bhd;
Standard Orion Services;
Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman;
Afima Express;
Hotel Al Afiah, Basmalah Enterprise;
Brunei Gas Carriers;
Borneo Middle East Trading Company;
SS3D Scanning & Printing Company dan pihak-pihak persendirian;
Leong Yin Yoon, Adrian Leong Wen Chien dan Cas Kooh;
As well as Norhayati binti Hj Siput; Hj Musthpa bin Hj Matahir and Liow Joa Chian.
Source: Radio Television Brunei