Various parties continue to give support to the government, especially the Ministry of Health in together addressing and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam by providing contributions.

Donations were received on the 22nd and 23rd and 24th of August 2021.

The contributions were received from;

The Royal Brunei Technical Services, RBTS;

OKKY Jewellery Sdn. Bhd.; Digital World Enterprise;

Society of Anaesthesiologists, Brunei Darussalam;

Hart Medical Clinic;

First Emporium & Supermarket;

Pro-Builder Sdn Bhd;

Kafeinco Mori Enterprise;

Sunshine Trading Company;

Koperasi Bistari Berhad;

Medipharm Sdn Bhd;

Al-Abrar;

Steel Phoenix Sdn Bhd;

Y.M.R.M Enterprise;

TSL Construction Sdn Bhd;

Royal Brunei-People & Performance;

Sopan Enterprise Sdn Bhd;

Standard Orion Services;

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman;

Afima Express;

Hotel Al Afiah, Basmalah Enterprise;

Brunei Gas Carriers;

Borneo Middle East Trading Company;

SS3D Scanning & Printing Company dan pihak-pihak persendirian;

Leong Yin Yoon, Adrian Leong Wen Chien dan Cas Kooh;

As well as Norhayati binti Hj Siput; Hj Musthpa bin Hj Matahir and Liow Joa Chian.

Source: Radio Television Brunei