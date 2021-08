Various agencies continue to provide support to the government, especially the Ministry of Health in jointly addressing and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam. The donations were received on the 19th and 20th of August 2021 from;

Bintang Ria Sdn Bhd;

Cuckoo International (B) Sdn Bhd;

SIFANA Sdn Bhd;

OKKY Jewellery Sdn Bhd;

Rezeki Bahirah;

Sin Kim Huat Trading Co. Sdn Bhd;

Adinin Group of Companies;

And Syarikat Perkhidmatan Syifa’ Al-Barakah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei