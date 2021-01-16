Five underprivileged families in Kampung Sungai Hanching yesterday afternoon received contributions in the form of basic necessities during the official launching of "The Learners' Bar Enterprise" at the Promenade Samakaya, Kampung Sungai Hanching.

The contributions were presented by Dayang Saidah binti Wahid, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Community at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The Learners' Bar Enterprise was established on November last year by local universities graduates. It aimed to support the effort in reducing the rate of unemployment among graduates as well as to reduce dependency on the government for job opportunities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei